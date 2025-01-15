\nQatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani said at a press conference Wednesday evening that phase 1 of the ceasefire "will go on for 42 days. It will include a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the east, away from populated areas. Israeli forces will then be positioned along the Gaza border, which will allow for the swap of prisoners as well as the swap of remains and the return of displaced people to their residences."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n