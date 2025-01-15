\nThe Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks about Israeli presence in the Syrian buffer zone.\n\n"Israel completely rejects the Turkish president’s statement. The aggressive imperialist actor in Syria (as well as in northern Cyprus, Libya, and other areas in the Middle East) is Turkey itself, and it is advisable for the Turkish president to avoid unnecessary threats. The State of Israel will continue to act to protect its borders from any threat."\n\n\nRead more.\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n