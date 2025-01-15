\nThe Bibas family, whose loved ones Kfir and Ariel are the youngest hostages being held by Hamas, commented on reports that they will soon be released. "We are aware of reports that all of our family members are included in the first stage of the deal and that Shiri and the children will be among the first to be released. We have learned from experience and disappointment, and therefore, until our loved ones cross the border the story is not over.\n\n"We are waiting for certainty about their release and regarding their conditions, and ask you not to contact us during this sensitive time.\n\n"Please to not lend a hand to the spread of rumors.\n\n"We turn to the Prime Minister and continue to demand the return of everyone, until the last hostage."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n