\nA Hamas source told the \nBBC\n on Monday night that "on the first day of the agreement, three hostages will be released, and the IDF will begin withdrawing its forces from populated areas. The following week, four more hostages will be released, and Israel will allow the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip through the coastal route."\n\nAccording to the same source, Israel will release a total of 1,000 prisoners, about 190 of whom have lengthy sentences of more than 15 years, and in return, 34 hostages will be released.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n