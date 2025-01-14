\nThe Hostages, Missing Persons and Returnees Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office on Monday night updated the families of the hostages that "the negotiations in Doha are at a very advanced stage, with progress made in all components of the deal."\n\nThe families were informed that "the negotiations are focused on all the hostages, and the past days and hours have been focused on the finer details of the first part of the deal."\n\n"As of the time of this update, no agreement has been reached to close the deal, but we are working through all means to achieve the necessary agreements."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n