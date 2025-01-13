\nOver the past hours, the IDF conducted intelligence-based strikes on a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.\n\n"Prior to the strike, the threat posed by the targets to the Israeli home front and IDF troops was presented to the monitoring mechanism of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and the threats were not addressed," it added.\n\nAmong the targets struck were a rocket launcher site, a military site, and routes along the Syria-Lebanon border used to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n