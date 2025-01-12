\nThe IDF announced that in recent weeks, the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have been operating in the Beit Hanoun area in the Gaza Strip.\n\nThe brigade's troops are engaging in close-quarters combat, conducting searches, and dismantling terror infrastructure. During operations weapons including explosives, RPG launchers, and firearms, as well as ammunition, were located.\n\nAdditionally, booby-trapped buildings and weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization were struck under the guidance of the brigade’s Fire Control Center.\n\nIn recent days, IDF soldiers have been involved in intense combat in which commanders and soldiers fell in action in the Beit Hanoun area. The IDF extends its condolences to the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n