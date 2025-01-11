\nIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening held a discussion to assess the situation regarding the hostages and the missing with the Defense Minister, the heads of the security establishment, and with the American negotiators of both the incoming and outgoing administrations.\n\nAt the conclusion of the discussion, the Prime Minister directed the Mossad Director, the ISA Director, Maj.-Gen. (Res) Nitzan Alon, and his Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, to depart for Doha in order to continue advancing a deal to release our hostages.\n\n\n\nBenjamin Netanyahu and Steve Witkoff\nPrime Minister's Media Adviser\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n