After 12 hours, a counterterrorism operation in Qabatiya has been completed, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced in a joint statement on Friday evening.

During the operation, eight wanted individuals were arrested, and the homes of the three terrorists who carried out this week's attack in Funduq were mapped, ahead of their demolition.