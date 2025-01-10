\nIsrael Hayom reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led an unusual meeting yesterday in Jerusalem to discuss Iran. Ministers Katz and Dermer, the IDF Chief of Staff, and other top defense officials also attended.\n\nAccording to the report, the meeting convened on the background of military exercises held by Iran which simulated the defense against an Israeli strike. The meeting apparently discussed Iran's activities in the region and the feasibility of it still wanting to take revenge after Israel destroyed most of the regime's proxies and after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n