\nThe IDF has reported that earlier on Thursday, several suspects were identified loading weapons into vehicles from inside a military compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon.\n\nAn IAF aircraft struck the weapons loaded on the vehicle in order to remove the threat.\n\n"The IDF is committed to the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF stressed.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n