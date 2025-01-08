\nThe IDF has decided to conceal the identities of all soldiers and officers involved in operational activities related to combat from the rank of Brigadier General and below, from now on.\n\nThe decision was made under the instruction of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and states that the identities of thousands of soldiers and commanders, both in regular duty and in the reserves, will be concealed. Until now, they had appeared in interviews with their faces visible and their names exposed. The decision comes in response to the increasing risk to soldiers during overseas travel, after arrest warrants were recently issued against several of them in Argentina and Brazil.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n