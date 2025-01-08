\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a statement following the recovery of the body of hostage Youssef al-Ziyadne.\n\n"On behalf of myself and my wife, I would like to express deep sorrow over the bitter news that the Al-Ziyadne family received today.\n\n"We hoped and worked for the safe return of the four members of the family held hostage by Hamas. We returned the children Bilal and Aisha in November 2023 and wanted to bring back Youssef and Hamza as well.\n\n"I send heartfelt condolences to the family.\n\n"I thank the IDF and ISA for their determined action for the return of our hostages. We will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages, the living and the deceased."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n