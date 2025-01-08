\nThe Hostages Families Forum commented on the recovery of hostage Youssef al-Ziyadne\n\n"The Hostages Families Forum bows its head upon learning of the passing of Youssef al-Ziyadne, of blessed memory. We share in the profound grief of the al-Ziyadne family.\n\n"Youssef al-Ziyadne (53) was a man of dialogue and human connection, a pillar of strength for his family and an influential figure in his community. He worked at the dairy farm of Kibbutz Holit for 17 years, from where he was kidnapped along with his three children: Bilal and Aisha, who were released in the first deal, and Hamza, whose life is in grave danger.\n\n"The emerging agreement comes far too late for Youssef - who was taken alive and should have returned the same way. Every day in captivity poses an immediate mortal danger to the hostages who have managed to survive for 15 months and threatens the possibility of returning the deceased for burial.\n\n"The time and conditions are ripe for the return of all hostages - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial. We anxiously await additional information regarding Hamza's fate."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n