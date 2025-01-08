\nPresident Isaac Herzog reacted to the recovery of the body of hostage Youssef al-Ziyadne.\n\n"Our hearts ache over the immense tragedy of the Ziyadne family, who received the devastating news that Israeli security forces had recovered the body of Youssef from Hamas captivity in Gaza, while they remain in deep anxiety over Hamza's fate.\n\n"They have endured 460 days of worry, hope, and endless longing, during which Youssef’s children, Aisha and Bilal, were released in a hostage exchange.\n\n"Time is running out. Youssef was abducted alive! Our hostages are in immediate life-threatening danger. We must continue to do everything possible to urgently return 99 of our brothers and sisters—the living to their families and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n