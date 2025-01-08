\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog issued a statement thanking outgoing Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt for her service.\n\n"As President Biden's Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, you have established a world standard set of best practices to educate, legislate, and combat this age-old poison. Thank you for your decades of tireless work and dedication to the Jewish people, and to the fight against antisemitism.\n\n"As you conclude your tenure, I am quite sure we will continue to benefit from your guidance and wise counsel for many years to come."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n