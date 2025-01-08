\ni24NEWS as announced the appointment of Ronit Ganon-Amit as CEO of i24NEWS, succeeding Frank Melloul. Ronit has previously served as Deputy CEO of Israeli Reshet 13, a board member of Israeli News 2, and Vice President of Clients at the Israeli satellite company Yes, where she was responsible for strategy and revenue growth.\n\nFrank Melloul has been promoted to Chairman of i24NEWS. In his new role, Frank Melloul will focus on international developments and major partnerships, further strengthening the channel's regional presence to position i24NEWS for the next decade in a Middle East reconfigured by the Abraham Accords.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n