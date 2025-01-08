\nThe Knesset plenum approved, in the second and third readings, the Population Registry Bill. 20 Knesset members supported the proposal, with no opposition, and one abstention.\n\nThe law proposes that, in the case of a hostage who was murdered in captivity outside of Israel, all provisions that apply to deaths in Israel will also apply, such as provisions related to the notification of death, death registration, and the issuance of a death certificate, with necessary adjustments. In the death certificate of a hostage murdered in Hamas captivity, "Gaza" will be listed as the place of death.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n