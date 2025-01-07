\nOtzma Yehudit announced on Tuesday evening that, due to his vote against the party's position, MK Almog Cohen will be replaced in the Knesset Labor Committee by MK Limor Son Har-Melech.\n\n"Due to the hijacking by MKs Ofir Katz and Almog Cohen in the Labor Committee tomorrow, and the attempt to pass the National Insurance fee increase law, the Otzma Yehudit faction has decided that MK Almog Cohen, who refuses to support the fight for the police budget, which would cripple the police's capabilities and severely harm them, will be replaced by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who will be the faction's representative in the Labor Committee."\n\n"As long as the Ministry of Finance does not retract the severe harm to the police budget, Otzma Yehudit will oppose the National Insurance fee increase law, which already causes additional economic harm to the citizens of Israel."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n