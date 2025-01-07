\nCoordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch will hold working meetings over the next two days with his counterparts from the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Austria, who have specially come to Israel for this purpose.\n\nThe meetings were held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. This afternoon the forum will meet with President Isaac Herzog at his residence.\n\nThe working discussions will continue tomorrow; the coordinators for the hostages and the missing will meet with the families of the hostages.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n