\nFollowing the latest report that Hamas gave a list of 34 hostages to be freed, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The list of hostages that has been published in the media was not provided to Israel by Hamas but was originally given by Israel to the mediators in July 2024. As yet, Israel has not received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list. Israel will continue to act relentlessly for the return of all of our hostages."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n