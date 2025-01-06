\nItaly is in advanced talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX over a 1.5 billion euro deal for the company to provide secure telecommunications to the government, \nBloomberg News\n reported on Sunday.\n\naccording to the report, discussions are ongoing and a final agreement on the five-year contract has not been reached, but the project has already been approved by Italy's Intelligence Services and Defence Ministry. It added that the deal involves SpaceX supplying Italy with a full range of encryption for telephone and Internet services used by the government.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n