\nFormer US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman commented on the New York Times interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he said that US pressure on Israel caused Hamas to step back from a deal.\n\n"More evidence and a stunning admission of that which was so obvious — Biden and Blinken’s public spats with Israel over the prosecution of the war in Gaza emboldened Hamas and reduced the prospects for a hostage deal," Friedman stated.\n\n"These poor souls held captive by Hamas have been terribly disserved by Biden’s incoherent and anti-Israel rhetoric."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n