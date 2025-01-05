\nEarlier today, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating in a command and control center in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.\n\nThe command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.\n\nAdditionally, an IAF aircraft struck an Islamic Jihad terrorist who executed terrorist attacks from the Humanitarian Area in Dier al-Balah.\n\nThe IDf stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n