\nA short while ago, the IAF, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, struck Hezbollah medium-range rocket launchers at a military site belonging to the terrorist organization. Hezbollah rocket launchers adjacent to an additional military site in the area of Nabatieh were also struck.\n\nAs part of the enforcement of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, prior to the strike a request was sent to the Lebanese Armed Forces to neutralize the launchers that posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops.\n\nThe launchers were struck only after the request was not addressed by the Lebanese Armed Forces.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n