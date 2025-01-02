\nIDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi commented on the special operation to dismantle the Syrian missile manufacturing compound: “The Shaldag Unit’s operation deep inside Syrian territory joins a series of courageous missions the IDF has conducted over the past few months in Gaza, the Dahieh in Beirut, and Iran, with the goal of destroying the Iranian Axis’ missile manufacturing capabilities. For years, Iran formed a ring of rocket and missile fire around Israel’s borders, and we have struck both the ring and its head."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n