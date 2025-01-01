\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the ramming attack in New Orleans: "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded. I instructed Israel's Consul General in Houston to immediately deploy a representative to the scene. Terror has no place in our world.\n\n"Israel stands in solidarity with New Orleans and the United States."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n