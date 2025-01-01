\nThe White House stated that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly ramming attack in New Orleans.\n\n“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support. The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day,” the White House said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n