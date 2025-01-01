\nThe Knesset Finance Committee approved a series of budgetary benefits at the end of the 2024 fiscal year.\n\nAccording to a report on Channel 12 News, alongside 3.6 billion shekels allocated to the National Insurance Institute, the MKs also approved tens of millions of shekels to fund coalition agreements. These include 211 million shekels for the Ministry of the Interior, most of which is intended for the "Food Security Assurance Program," and 50 million shekels allocated for the Ministry of Religious Services.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n