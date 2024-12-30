\nFollowing a petition by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to convene an emergency session, the UN Security Council will meet today to discuss the threats posed to global security by the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen.\n\n"The Houthis, an Iranian proxy, have launched, for over a year, incessant missile and drone attacks at Israeli citizens and communities and disrupted international shipping routes. The Houthis have also taken hostages, including UN workers," Sa'ar stated.\n\n"I call on all countries who seek global stability to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization. It’s time for the international community to take action to counter the Houthis’ aggression!" he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n