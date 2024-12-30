\nPresident Isaac Herzog paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100.\n\n"Today the world says goodbye to a brave leader: the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter," said Herzog.\n\n"In recent years I had the pleasure of calling him and thanking him for his historic efforts to bring together two great leaders, Begin and Sadat, and forging a peace between Israel and Egypt that remains an anchor of stability throughout the Middle East and North Africa many decades later. His legacy will be defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations."\n\n"On behalf of the Israeli people, I send my condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to the American people," Herzog concluded.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n