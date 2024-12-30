\nEgyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi highlighted the role of former US President Jimmy Carter in brokering the historic 1978 Camp David Accords, which established peace between Egypt and Israel.\n\n“His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood,” Sisi wrote in a post on X in which he paid tribute to Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n