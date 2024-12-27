\nKnesset Speaker Amir Ohana criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, following her announcement that she had instructed the police to investigate the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu.\n\n"Nearly a year ago, following an investigation by an internal auditor that took place in the Knesset, I placed on the desk of the Attorney General a full investigation file containing decisive and unambiguous evidence that MK Gilad Kariv allegedly leaked entire sections from a confidential protocol of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to journalist Ben Caspit, who published them in his column. At that time, I demanded that she exercise her authority and order the opening of a criminal investigation of the offense, in order to stop such leaks that harm not only the security of the state but also the Knesset's ability to properly oversee the government and its branches. A year has passed – I am still waiting for a decision," said Ohana.\n\n"It turns out that when it concerns a certain side of the political map, the Attorney General is diligent, energetic, and very alert, but when it comes to her own political side (does anyone still have doubts about what it is?), she is lazy, and suffers from blindness, deafness, and muteness all at once. We wish her a full recovery from here, and we hope for the swift recovery of the law enforcement system under her leadership from the disease of selective enforcement," he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n