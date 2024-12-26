\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the Israeli strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.\n\n"Israel carried out strikes against targets of the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen. This action follows the Houthis’ relentless attacks on Israel since October 7th, including missile and drone assaults in the past week.\n\n"The Houthis are a proxy of the Iranian regime and a central part of their axis. Their crippling attacks on international shipping routes upend global stability. We will not tolerate unprovoked aggression from a terrorist army operating 2,000 kilometers away.\n\n"Israel will take all military and diplomatic measures it deems necessary to protect its security."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n