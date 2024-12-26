\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the Air Force central command center on Thursday together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Air Force Commanding Officer Tomer Bar to closely monitor the airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.\n\n"We are lighting the second candle of Hanukkah. We are in the war of resurrection, the generation of modern Maccabees. An hour ago the IAF struck targets belonging to the Houthi terror organization in Yemen, both on the coast and in Sanaa. We are determined to uproot this terror arm of the Iranian axis of evil. We will keep going until we finish the job," he stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n