\nOvernight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.\n\n"The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," said the IDF.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n