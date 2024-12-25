\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF and IDF artillery conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in the area of Gaza City.\n\nThe terrorists exploited the area to plan and execute an explosive drone attack against IDF troops in an imminent time frame.\n\nThe IDF stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n