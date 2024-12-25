\nA law which will recognize the Gaza envelope region as a national focus area and allow for the implementation and advancement of projects for rehabilitation and development, passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday night.\n\nMinister Ze'ev Elkin, who promoted the law, said, "This is a bold legal move that will allow for the development of a region that will be designated as such, and without this legislation, the activity will stop. Therefore, the speed of the legislation is important. The goal is not just rehabilitation but also the development of the area and providing tools for growth."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n