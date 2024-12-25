\nDuring an IDF counterterrorism operation in the area of Tulkarem, a "David" APC was hit by an explosive device. The Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, and the Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade, Col. Ayub Kayouf, were in the vehicle.\n\nThe Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade was moderately injured and was evacuated to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified. The rest of the passengers in the vehicle did not get injured.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n