\nThe IDF announced that a short while ago, a Hamas launch site embedded near a UN compound in the area of Al-Shati in the Gaza Strip was struck by the IAF\n\nPrior to the strike, evacuation warnings for civilians were carried out for their own protection. As a result of the strike, a rocket launching out of the site was identified.\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure, UN compounds, and the Gaza population in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the military stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n