\nAttorney Gilad Yitzhak Bar-Tal, who represents the families of the female lookouts who were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, 2023, responded to the radio recordings of the lookouts which were provided by the IDF.\n\n"The IDF provided the families of the lookouts with only partial recordings. The disappointment is immense and unbearable. Unfortunately, the IDF continues its disgraceful conduct towards the families of the female soldiers," said Attorney Bar-Tal.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n