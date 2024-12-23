\nUS President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would appoint Mauricio Claver-Carone as the State Department’s Special Envoy for Latin America.\n\n"Mauricio has served in many important roles, including the White House, as my Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs. Over the last four years, chaos and anarchy have engulfed our Borders. It is time to restore order in our own hemisphere. Mauricio knows the region, and how to put America’s interests FIRST. He also knows the dire threats we face from illegal mass migration and fentanyl. As the State Department’s Special Envoy, Mauricio will work tirelessly to protect the American People," said Trump.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n