\nNational Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded on Sunday night to the decision of the Department of Internal Police Investigations to summon Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi for further questioning.\n\n"The persecution of IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi by the Department of Internal Police Investigations will not help. The minister is confident in Yaakobi's innocence and knows that the Attorney General is trying to fabricate cases against Yaakobi, various police officers, and ultimately against Minister Ben Gvir and the entire Israeli government. We will continue to deal with terrorists and tighten conditions in prisons."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n