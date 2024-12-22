\nFour people were injured on Sunday evening in a collision between two private vehicles near the Zeitim interchange.\n\nMagen David Adom evacuated two injured individuals from the scene to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus hospitals: a young man, about 20 years old, in critical condition and undergoing resuscitation, and a 22-year-old man in serious condition, conscious, with head and limb injuries. The Red Crescent evacuated two additional individuals in moderate condition.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n