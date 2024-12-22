\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his Cypriot counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos.\n\nThe two discussed the regional challenges facing Israel and Cyprus. "We both agreed on the need to ensure the safety of minorities in Syria, among them the Kurdish and Christian communities," Sa'ar stated.\n\n"Israel is a pillar of strength and stability in this turbulent region. I look forward to strengthening the important Israeli-Cypriot relations in all dimensions," he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n