\nOvernight, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the area of Daraj Tuffah in the Gaza Strip. The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Musa bin Nusayr' School, was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.\n\nThe IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to decrease the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n