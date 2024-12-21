\nDeputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel tweeted a response to Pope Francis' claims that Israel is acting with "cruelty" in Gaza: "Hamas uses children as human shields and targets innocent civilians on both sides. The Pope’s comments overlook the reality of Israel’s fight against brutal terror imposed on it on October 7. The responsibility lies with the terrorists, not with the state defending its citizens."\n\n"In his continued attitude toward Israel, the Pope is undermining 80 years of rebuilding relations between Roman Catholics and Jews since the Holocaust, when the Vatican protected Nazis.\n\n"He is destroying the reconciliation that Pope John Paul ll was so passionate about with the Jews. This is a just war as Israel still has 100 hostages left in Gaza."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n