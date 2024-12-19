\nA short while ago, with the direction of the ISA and the Intelligence Directorate, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating in command and control centers in areas that previously served as the "Al-Karama" and the "Sha’ban" schools in Daraj Tuffah.\n\nAccording to the IDF, Hamas terrorists used these compounds for terrorist activities and to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.\n\nThe IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n