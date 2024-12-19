\nMinister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar commented on the Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.\n\n"Israel hit military targets of the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen - after the Houthis fired a missile last night at Israel, causing the destruction of a school in the city of Ramat Gan. The Houthis have launched hundreds (!) of unprovoked missile and drone attacks on Israeli citizens and communities for over a year. Israel does not even share a border with Yemen. There are 2,000 kilometers separating between us.\n\n"The Houthis are a threat to the international community. They have exercised terror on Red Sea shipping routes, crippling international trade. They have taken hostages, murdered innocents, and wreaked havoc.\n\n"Israel will continue to defend its citizens against any threat - near or far. Israel is a pillar of strength and stability in a turbulent region of upheavels and extremists and it will remain so."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n