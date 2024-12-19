\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the strike on the Houthis, saying, "In the last few hours, we have seen the tremendous ability and bravery of the Israeli Air Force, defending our people against an attack by the Iranian terrorist proxy, the Houthis in Yemen, and striking them with powerful force."\n\n"I thank each of the brave servicemen and women of the Israeli Air Force and the IDF for defending our people from terrorists who seek to terrorize Israel and the Middle East."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n